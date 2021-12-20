Manchin: ‘We’re Getting Into’ a ‘Financial Crisis’ with Inflation, ‘Making More of a Crisis on the Individual’

During an interview with West Virginia MetroNews’ “Talkline with Hoppy Kercheval” on Monday, Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) said that while we avoided a financial crisis, “we’re getting into it because they’re making more of a crisis on the individual person today because of the high cost of inflation.”

While explaining his opposition to the Build Back Better reconciliation bill, Manchin said, “[Y]ou heard me come out early and saying that I’m concerned about inflation, I’m concerned about COVID, I’m concerned about geopolitical unrest. This is three, four, five months ago. Guess what? Today, inflation’s the biggest threat I think we have right now. … No matter what we have done, we’ve sent out $5.4 trillion to try to help people to try to stave off a medical disaster, if you will, because of COVID when it first came. So, we’ve dodged that. We got a vaccine out earlier than anyone thought could happen. And then, on top of that, we dodged a financial crisis. But we’re getting into it because they’re making more of a crisis on the individual person today because of the high cost of inflation.”

