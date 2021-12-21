NYC Health Commissioner: COVID Hospitalizations a Fraction of Prior Peaks, Hospitals ‘in a Solid Position’

On Monday’s broadcast of CNN’s “New Day,” New York City Health Commissioner Dr. Dave Chokshi stated that while COVID cases and test positivity have seen steep increases, “we have not seen the same thing with respect to the markers of severe disease, particularly hospitalizations.” And hospitals are currently in “a solid position” with hospitalizations well below the peaks from the spring of 2020 and last winter.

Chokshi said, “We’ve seen cases and test positivity increase sharply, but, as yet, we have not seen the same thing with respect to the markers of severe disease, particularly hospitalizations. Right now, there are about a thousand people hospitalized with COVID-19 across New York City, that’s about a quarter of where we were at the peak of last winter’s wave and less than a tenth of where we were in the spring of 2020.”

Co-host John Berman later asked, “As of now, the hospitals not being taxed, capacity is okay as of now?”

Chokshi responded, “Yes, that’s correct. We’re watching it closely. We’re making adjustments as we need to. But right now, we are in a solid position.”

