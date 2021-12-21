Sununu: If You Start with COVID Mandates Now, ‘It’s Never Going to End’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Your World,” New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu (R) stated that if states start implementing coronavirus mandates again, “it’s never going to end and you’re going to be start-and-stopping your communities, your economy.”

Sununu said, “Nothing’s being contemplated right now. Because again, what are the metrics when we stop it? Omicron is not going to be the last variant. I don’t believe so. I hope it is, but I don’t — I have to kind of plan for the worst. And so, my thought is that we could see variants come again. We could see another tough winter next year, whatever it might be. So, we have to plan for the long-term. If you start with these mandates now, it’s never going to end and you’re going to be start-and-stopping your communities, your economy. That has other dire effects, taking kids in school, out of school. That is not how you move this country forward. And so, you’ve got to let governors do what they do best, and that’s have flexibility to manage. The federal government can be a good partner and provide resources when necessary, but the states really have to have the flexibility to move forward.”

