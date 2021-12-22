Biden: COVID Testing Situation Isn’t ‘A Failure’ – I Wish I’d ‘Thought about Ordering a Half a Billion Pills Two Months Ago’

During an interview aired on Wednesday’s edition of ABC’s “World News Tonight,” President Joe Biden said that he doesn’t think there’s a “failure” with the coronavirus testing situation in the U.S., but “you could argue that we should have known a year ago, six months ago, two months ago, a month ago.” And that “I wish I had thought about ordering a half a billion pills two months ago before COVID hit here.”

Biden stated, “I don’t think it’s a failure. I think it’s — you could argue that we should have known a year ago, six months ago, two months ago, a month ago. I’ve ordered half a billion of the pills, 500 million pills — I mean, excuse me, 500 million test kits that are going to be available to be sent to every home in America of anybody who wants them.”

He also said, “I wish I had thought about ordering a half a billion pills two months ago before COVID hit here.”

