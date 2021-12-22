Biden: It Will Be ‘Weeks to a Month’ Before Hospitals Get Pfizer COVID Pill

During an interview aired on Wednesday’s edition of ABC’s “World News Tonight,” President Joe Biden stated that it will take “weeks to a month” to get the Pfizer coronavirus pill to hospitals, but “it won’t be enough to get to all the hospitals.”

Host David Muir asked, “Do you have any idea how quickly the American people will actually see these pills? How soon we’re going to be able to get them to hospitals that are already seeing patients?”

Biden responded, “The answer is, I think it will be a matter of a week to — weeks to a month to get the pills, but it won’t be enough to get to all the hospitals. We’ve ordered a lot more of those pills. We’re going to have to order millions of those pills.”

