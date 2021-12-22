Biden: Recommendation I’ve Gotten ‘So Far,’ Is That Vaccine Mandate for Flights Isn’t Needed

During an interview aired on Wednesday’s edition of ABC’s “World News Tonight,” President Joe Biden stated that requiring coronavirus vaccination to get on a plane has been considered, but the recommendation he has received “so far,” has been that a mandate isn’t needed, even with the Omicron variant.

Host David Muir asked, “Have you considered requiring passengers in this country to be vaccinated to get on flights?”

Biden responded, “It’s been considered, but the recommendation I’ve gotten, it’s not necessary.”

Muir followed up, “Even with Omicron?”

Biden answered, “Even with Omicron. That’s the recommendation I got, so far, from the team.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett