Dem Chicago Alderman: ‘We Still Talk More about COVID’ than Gun Violence, Even Though More Kids Die from Guns in Chicago Than COVID

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” Chicago Alderman Raymond Lopez (D) said that “we still talk more about COVID than we do gun violence” even though more children have been the victims of gun violence in the city than have died from coronavirus in Illinois.

Lopez said, “We’ve seen more children impacted by gun violence than by COVID, and now, she’s [Mayor Lori Lightfoot (D)] doing the great pivot, the great about-face, and saying now that President Joe Biden is here, she’ll take the help. What about all those thousands of people whose lives have been impacted by gun violence or the lives that were lost last year when she could have had help from the federal government? Won’t talk about it, won’t apologize for it, and just wishes to sweep it under the rug as though it never happened.”

Host Jessee Watters then asked, “Are you saying more children in Chicago have died from bullets than have died from COVID-19?”

Lopez answered, “More children have been victimized by gun violence in the city of Chicago than have been killed by COVID in the entire state of Illinois in the last year. And yet we still talk more about COVID than we do gun violence.”

