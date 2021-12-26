GOP Sen. Cramer: Joe Manchin Saved the Democratic Party

Senator Kevin Cramer (R-ND) credited his colleague Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) for saving the Democratic Party with his pledge to vote “no” on the so-called Build Back Better legislation.

Cramer explained Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) was under pressure from different sides of the Democratic Party, including a possible primary challenge from Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), which has forced his decision-making process.

“I don’t think there’s any question, Larry, that in the back of Chuck Schumer’s mind, with every move he makes, every vote he calls, he’s thinking about AOC and the possibility that she will run against him in a Democratic primary in New York,” he said. “I do think that’s one of those pressure points I talked about earlier. Now, in addition to that, of course, he’s got a White House that’s tugging at him. He’s got Speaker Pelosi that’s pulling. They’re all — they’re all responding to those very same pressure points.”

“But it is — in my mind, what’s the — such a great tragedy about is that a once-great Democratic Party has become this bizarre socialist agenda, where they seem to be putting all the chips on the table this year while they have control of the House, the Senate and the White House,” Cramer continued. “And thank God for Joe Manchin and others like him, but especially Joe Manchin, who is trying to save America and in the process may very well save the Democratic Party.”

