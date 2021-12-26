Meacham: Trump Running in 2024 Is an ‘Unfolding’ Constitutional Crisis

Historian and author Jon Meacham said Sunday on CNN’s “Fareed Zakaria GPS” that if former President Donald Trump runs again in 2024, it would be a constitutional crisis.

Zakaria said, “I want to lay out what seems to me a reasonable scenario, which is Donald Trump seems to be trying to control the Republican Party for a purpose. This is not just a hobby. He would like to run again. If he runs again, assumption number one, he wants to run, assumption number two, he will get the nomination because the party seemed enthralled with him. He will run, and in 2024, whatever happens, will he claim he won. Doesn’t that present us with a constitutional crisis?”

Meacham said, “I think it’s an unfolding one. It’s an interesting use of the word crisis because it comes from Hippocrates. It’s a moment of disease when a patient lives or dies. And I think we’re certainly there, which I didn’t think before January 6th, honestly. I think we came as close to losing the Constitution —and when we say democracy, America is not a democracy, America is a Republic, so let’s call it American democracy — we came as close that day as we had in Fort Sumter.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN