De Blasio Touts ‘Strongest Vaccine Mandate in the Country’ — ‘This Is What We Need to Do Everywhere’

Outgoing New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) on Monday patted himself on the back for his vaccine mandate going into effect that requires private-sector workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

In addition, the mandate, which went into effect on Monday, requires teens and adults to get two vaccine doses to dine indoors as the Omicron variant of the virus causes a spike in cases across the country.

De Blasio deemed the day “a historic day for New York City” because his city was “implementing the strongest vaccine mandate in the country.” He called on city leaders, governors and CEOs around the United States to follow suit.

“[W] e’ve got to get out of the COVID era,” de Blasio emphasized on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.”

“Today, a historic day for New York City, we’re implementing the strongest vaccine mandate in the country — all private-sector employers today,” he added. “This is what we need to do everywhere. Every mayor, every governor, every CEO in America should do vaccine mandates now because we have got — 2022 has to be the year we leave COVID behind. If we’re going to fix public safety, we actually have to first get out of the COVID era.”

