Fauci: ‘Stay Away’ from New Year’s Eve Parties

National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Dr. Anthony Fauci said Monday on CNN’s “New Day” that considering the highly contagious Omicron variant of coronavirus was rapidly spreading, people should “stay away” from larger New Year’s Eve parties this year.

Guest-host Kaitlan Collins said, “I do wonder, we are approaching New Year’s Eve at the end of this week. A lot of people have got events and gatherings planned. I know you said it’s okay to be with friends and family if you’re vaccinated and boosted, but what is your advice to people about larger settings for New Year’s parties?”

Fauci said, “Kaitlan, I would stay away from that. I mean, I have been telling people consistently that if you’re vaccinated and boosted, and you have a family setting in the home with family and relatives, but when you’re talking about a New Year’s Eve party, we have 30, 40, 50 people celebrating you do not know the status of the vaccination, I would recommend strongly stay away from that this year.”

He added, “There will be other years to do that but not this year.”

Collins said, “Not this year. That’s good information.”

