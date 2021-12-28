GOP Rep. Cammack: HHS Secretary Becerra ‘Has Been MIA’ on Major Crises

Monday on Fox News Channel’s “The Ingraham Angle,” Rep. Kat Cammack (R-FL) slammed Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra for being “MIA” when it comes to dealing with major crises like the coronavirus pandemic, the border nor the opioid epidemic.

Guest host Jason Chaffetz pointed out Becerra has yet to attend a single coronavirus pandemic at the White House and wondered where the “COVID man of mystery has been.”

Cammack said the lack of public appearances by Becerra was “very, very disturbing.”

“I don’t know,” Cammack replied. “This has definitely turned into a game of Where’s Waldo? No one seems to be able to find him on really any of the issues that he has full jurisdiction over. It could be COVID, which of course, as you just said, he has not even been to one of the major press conferences at the White House, which you would think that the Secretary of Health and Human Services would be a part of. When it came to the border issue, which HHS has a major role to play in the border because Border Patrol turns over all of the unaccompanied children over to HHS — a whole other story. He hasn’t been down there, nor has he been out front and center dealing with the opioid epidemic. So, on the major issues, the major crises that we have been facing as Americans, the HHS Secretary has been MIA.”

She continued, “And when asked about this, I believe in a radio interview that a reporter was able to actually track him down, they asked, well, why aren’t you at any of these major briefings, and why are you more front and center talking about this issue the same way that Secretary Azar was? And he said it’s ‘not the profile that counts, it’s the results.’ The results? OK, we can talk about the results here. There’s been more people that have died under the Biden administration from COVID than under the Trump administration. We have mixed messaging across the board. One minute the president is saying that you’re going to have a winter of death and destruction and fear and the mongering is all over the map, and then he says don’t panic. And yet we haven’t an HHS secretary, Secretary Becerra, who has nothing to say and is nowhere to be found. It’s very, very disturbing, and quite frankly, some people think he may be on his way out.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent