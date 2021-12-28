Lamont: ‘I Would Have an Operation Warp Speed’ for COVID Tests

On Tuesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “OutFront,” Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont (D) called for an Operation Warp Speed for coronavirus tests.

Host Poppy Harlow asked, “Couldn’t you have used more help from the federal government? I mean, you saw Europe buying up a lot of these tests way at the beginning of the pandemic, subsidizing them so people could afford them and so they had enough.”

Lamont responded, “Look, I think that’s really true. I would have an Operation Warp Speed for these tests. I would subsidize them. They’d be available for a dollar, widely available in all of our pharmacies and federally-qualified health centers. Sadly, it’s going to take a little bit of time until we ramp up to that point.”

