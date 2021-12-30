Boxer: Biden Is Delivering for the American People After He Inherited a ‘Mess’ from Trump

Former Sen. Barbara Boxer (D-CA) said Thursday on MSNBC’s “The Beat” that President Joe Biden was delivering even though he inherited a “mess” from former President Donald Trump.

When asked how Biden should combat falling poll numbers, Boxer said, “I think the answer is pretty straightforward with Joe Biden, just keep putting one foot in front of the other, and deliver for the American people.”

She continued, “I think the American people are fair. And if they look back to see what this president inherited — let’s just take a second to look at it, a country bitterly divided, who is handed a mess, a pandemic raging, an economy collapsing, our Capitol attacked — this is Joe Biden’s inheritance, if you will, when he took over the presidency.”

She added, “Now, we are moving forward at a rapid pace. And we haven’t even rolled out the infrastructure bill yet. Putting aside Build Back Better, this infrastructure bill is fantastic. I wrote a lot of them in my past history in the Senate. This is better than any I ever put together.”

Boxer concluded, “So this president, I feel that we are in many ways are blessed to have him here at this time, even though polls are bad, you know, that’s just a patch.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN