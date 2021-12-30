Education Sec’y Cardona: We’ve Had ‘School Closures Due to Poor Policies’ Like Not Mandating Masks

On Thursday’s broadcast of CNN’s “AC360,” Education Secretary Miguel Cardona stated that school districts that don’t require masks in schools should re-think those policies and “parents have had enough of school closures due to poor policies.”

Cardona said, “Unfortunately, we have seen where districts are not requiring that, cases go up. We’re seeing hospitalizations go up in those places. So, I think with this increase in Omicron and higher cases, I hope those districts really take a look at their policies. I think parents have had enough of school closures due to poor policies. So let’s protect our students, let’s protect our staff, let’s keep our communities thriving. It’s unfortunate that the numbers are going up, but we know how to continue during the pandemic. We shouldn’t have shutdowns. We shouldn’t have our schools closed for a long period of time. If we know what works, we should employ it. We have the resources there. We need to come together for our students. They deserve that.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett