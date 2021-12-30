Huckabee on Putin, Biden Phone Call: ‘Biden Is Going to Be Taken Advantage Of’

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee (R) on Thursday weighed in on President Joe Biden’s upcoming phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss Ukraine.

Huckabee predicted on Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria” that Putin would take “advantage” of Biden because he wasn’t afraid of him nor his administration.

“I don’t think we ought to be naïve. Putin is just sort of feeling out how far he can go, what he can get away with, and I think he is pretty well convinced himself he can get away with whatever he wants to because he is not afraid of what Joe Biden or his administration will do,” Huckabee advised. “He watched the botched exit and withdrawal from Afghanistan. He realized that Biden is really more interested in the military being woke and diversified than effective, and I think, you know, Biden is going to be taken advantage of by Putin.”

He continued, “Putin is going to play him like a cheap fiddle, and it’s a dangerous situation if Putin decides going to push forward … in Ukraine. And I think he feels that if he does, there will be a little bit of an economic sanction, but basically no big deal.”

