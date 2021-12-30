MSNBC’s Hasan: 21 Million Americans Are Open to Using Force to Restore the Presidency to Donald Trump

MSNBC political analyst Mehdi Hasan claimed Thursday on “All In” that 21 million Americans were open to using “force to restore the presidency to Donald Trump.”

Hasan said, “When we talk about culture, we’re talking about race…’Wait a minute. We’re losing our country to black and brown hordes!’ Marjorie Taylor Greene comes from a state that tried a divorce in the 1861 because Georgia wanted to keep the institution of slavery. Let’s be clear about why the Republican Party wants to hold power and who it wants to hold power on behalf of. Marjorie Taylor Greene, as you pointed out, is a troll. But it’s not either-or, she can be a troll, and she can be a threat to democracy.”

He continued, “She’s in very much more in touch with the Republican base, more than most of her quote, unquote mainstream Republican colleagues in the House. She is a dangerous figure. You pointed out tweets about national divorce.”

Hasan added, “There’s a tweet I urge everyone to look at. It’s horrifying. She refers to Democrats as freedom-killing termites, the phrase she used, termites. My parents are from India. In India, the far-right BJP minister caused a huge controversy when he referred to Muslim immigrants as termites. Human Rights Watch said that sounds like the language we heard out of Rwanda, where the murderers, the genocidal maniacs, referred to their opponents as ‘cockroach.’ You go back to the Nazis, referring to Jews as rats. That is language that people like Marjorie Taylor Greene are bringing into American politics. If you say it’s just offense, no. It’s dehumanizing your opponents, and we know where that leads. Twenty-one million Americans are open to using force to restore the presidency to Donald Trump. That is the climate and context in which she is making these remarks.”

