Weingarten: With Testing, ‘We’ll Probably Be Able to Have Lots of Places Open’ But with ‘Pauses’

On Thursday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “All In,” American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten stated that if schools do the kind of testing that New York and Washington are doing, “we’ll probably be able to have lots of places open. But there will be pauses at different times” like there are in Cleveland and D.C.

Weingarten stated, “[I]f the schools do the kind of testing that New York is trying to do, that we’re trying to push Chicago to do — I don’t know what’s going on with Mayor Lightfoot — that Washington is doing, that we’ll probably be able to have lots of places open. But there will be pauses at different times, like Cleveland is pausing for a little while. Washington, D.C. is starting two days later in order to do this.”

