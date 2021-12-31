Don Lemon on Criticism: ‘I Don’t Care What You Think About Me’ — ‘I Am a Grown, Successful Black Man’

During CNN’s New Year’s Eve coverage, network commentator Don Lemon delivered a monologue directed at his critics.

Lemon said he doesn’t care what people think about him because he is a “grown, successful black man.”

“I carry the same drink almost the entire night, so it is kind of an act. But, I am letting people into my life, and this is how I am all the time. I share everything,” Lemon began.

“I don’t give a — what you think about me. I don’t care. I’m a grown-ass man, and I don’t care what you think about me,” the “Don Lemon Tonight” host continued. “I don’t lie. I am who I am. I am a grown, successful black man who a lot of people hate because they’re not used to seeing me, and people like me in the position I am to be able to share my point of view on television. It freaks people out. And you know what? You can kiss my behind. I do not care. I don’t care. … I have one life. It is who I am, and I feel very … blessed and honored to be in this position, to be able to do this. For all of the hate I get, it’s motivation to me. Bring it. I don’t care.”

