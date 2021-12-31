GOP Rep. Tenney: Vaccine Mandate Had ‘Tremendous’ Affect on Labor Shortage, Economy

Friday on FBN’s “Mornings with Maria,” Rep. Claudia Tenney (R-NY) criticized outgoing New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio for the vaccine mandate’s impact on the economy, mainly by playing a role in the labor shortage.

Tenney called de Blasio “the worst mayor” of the modern era and reiterated her opposition to the vaccine mandates.

“I oppose it. I am one of the cosigners of the amicus brief opposing the mandate, having a tremendous impact on our country and our labor shortage, particularly New York, where we have a vaccine mandate, and I will be celebrating tonight that it is the last day mayor de Blasio is in office. But let’s hope the new mayor doesn’t do the same thing the past worst mayor of probably the modern era has done. But look at this, I got the vaccine. I made the choice. I got it. If people feel healthy, and if something the doctor advises them to do, they should get the vaccine, but no way should there be a mandate, so I oppose the mandate, and I hope the Supreme Court ways in.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor