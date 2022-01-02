Dem Rep. Thompson: There Was ‘Communication’ Between Rioters, Members of Congress

Representative Bennie Thompson (D-MS), the chairman of the House select committee investigating the January 6 riot, said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that his committee had seen evidence there was “communication” between members of Congress and rioters.

Anchor Chuck Todd asked, “Have you seen any evidence, or do you have any indication that maybe members of Congress assisted any of the rioters on that day?”

Thompson said, “Yes. We have a lot of information about communication with individuals who came. Now, ‘assisted’ means different things. Some took pictures with people who came to the ‘Stop the Steal’ rally. Some, you know, allowed them to come and associate in their offices and other things during that whole rally week. So, there’s some participation. We don’t have any real knowledge that I’m aware of people giving tours. We heard a lot of that, but we’re still, to be honest with you, reviewing a lot of the film that the House administration and others have provided the committee.

He added, “But we do have members who obviously, clearly were trying to prevent the citification from occurring. And so some of those members we have contacted and started the process of contacting asking them to voluntarily come in and talk to us.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN