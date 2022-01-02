MD Gov. Hogan: ‘Insane’ to Think Capitol Rioters Were Not Violent

Governor Larry Hogan (R-MD) said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that it is “insane” to believe the people rioting at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021 were not violent.

Anchor Dana Bash said, “What polls are showing about Republican voters they overwhelmingly believe the election lies that fueled the Capitol attack and Republican candidates across the country are playing into that belief and trying to win primaries that way. So can American democracy survive when these lies have been so deeply ingrained in your party?”

Hogan said, “It’s a great question, Dana. One of the reasons why I continue to speak up and tell the truth about what happened because I think it’s critically important. Frankly, it’s crazy that that many people believe that things just simply aren’t true. They believe a different version of reality. But let’s face it, there’s been an amazing amount of disinformation that’s been spread over the past year, and many people are consuming that disinformation and believing it as if it’s a fact. To think that the violent protesters who attack the Capitol are the seat of democracy on January 6 was just tourists looking at statues, it’s insane that anyone could watch that on television and believe that is what happened.”

