GOP Rep. Roy on Border Crisis: ‘Where Is the President?’

Monday on Fox News Channel’s “The Faulkner Focus,” Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) wondered where President Joe Biden and members of his administration were as the U.S.-Mexico border worsened.

Roy said the border crisis isn’t a result of failed policy but rather “a purposeful dereliction of duty.”

“While AOC is hanging out in Miami sipping cocktails, hypocritically without a mask on, you know, complaining about policies, where is she going down to the border as she was a couple of years ago in a white pantsuit by a chainlink fence crying and gesturing next to a fence?” Roy asked. “Where is she crying over the 51 dead migrants when that van had an accident a week or two ago because of the danger that’s going on with cartels moving people? … The human smuggling that’s occurring in the district I represent in San Antonio where people are being moved up I-35 in the corridor there.”

He continued, “Where is the vice president? Where is Mayorkas? Where is the president? They don’t care. This isn’t about failed policy. This is about a purposeful dereliction of duty, a purposeful refusal to execute the laws. And you have more crossings in the last three months of the last fiscal year — more than twice as many as when President Trump was there. I think almost half a million apprehensions that we know of in the last quarter of 2021. This is shaping up to be the worst year ever. And so, we need to actually change our policies.”

