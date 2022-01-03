Schumer: ‘New’ Republican Party Under Trump ‘Viciously Against Voting Rights’

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) Monday on MSNBC’s “The ReidOut” that the “new” Republican Party under former President Donald Trump was “viciously against voting rights.”

Schumer said, “What happened on January 6 is a direct continuation of the big lie, which Donald Trump perpetrated created January 6 and a continuation of what is happening around the country.”

He continued, “Non-partisan election officials, just plain people doing their job to count votes, are being threatened in state after state with violence. A few of them have had to have police protection. So the idea that January 6 is totally a one-off is wrong. It’s being perpetrated by this attempt to take away voting rights of so many people, people of color, young people, people living in urban areas, handicapped people, elderly people. We have to fight against this.”

He added, “The new Republican Party under the leadership of Donald Trump is viciously against voting rights and trying to take those away.”

Schumer concluded, “So if we can’t get Republicans, if we can’t get Republicans to join us, we’re exploring a variety of different rules changes. We are working and trying to get all 50 Democrats, including Senators Manchin and Sinema to go along because if we don’t change rules, the Republicans will block this and our democracy could be at risk and wither in real ways.”

