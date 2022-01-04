National Economic Council Head: We’ll See ‘Moderation’ in Price Increases ‘Through the Second Half of Next Year’ if We Keep Acting

On Tuesday’s broadcast of CNBC’s “Squawk on the Street,” National Economic Council Director Brian Deese said that if we continue to act now, we’ll see “moderation in the price increases through the second half of next year.”

Deese said, “I think if we continue to take steps right now, what we can do is we continue to propel forward a strong economic recovery while reducing those price pressures. And I think if we can do that, we will see what most independent forecasters project, which is moderation in the price increases through the second half of next year.”

He added that the United States has the ability “to address these problems from a position of relative economic strength. I think if we do that, and we do that over the next couple of quarters, we’ll see those — we’ll see that moderation that, again, most independent forecasters are projecting.”

