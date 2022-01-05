Blunt: How Is Biden Going to Buy 500 Million COVID Tests When Stores Can’t Get Them?

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “The Story,” Sen. Roy Blunt (R-MO) wondered how the federal government can purchase 500 million at-home coronavirus tests when there are shortages of the tests and that if the tests were available “they’d be on the store shelves right now rather than waiting somewhere for the federal government to buy 500 million of those tests.”

After discussing his letter inquiring where money Congress allocated for testing went, Blunt said, “I think my other question would be, if the federal government thinks they can buy 500 million at-home tests by the end of this month, where are those tests now? You don’t have to look very hard to go to a drugstore and find out that they’re out of those tests. You’d think if they were available, they’d be on the store shelves right now rather than waiting somewhere for the federal government to buy 500 million of those tests.”

