Dem Rep. Cuellar Pleads with Harris to Discuss Solving Border Crisis — ‘Got to Have Two People to Have a Conversation’

Wednesday on Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-TX) sounded off on Vice President Kamala Harris, President Joe Biden’s so-called border czar, showing a lack of interest in solving the crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Cuellar called on the government to listen to the people who live along the border to learn more about the crisis and how to solve it.

“What I said was I’m going to work with the people, the career people in Homeland Security, the appointees that are interested in working on securing the border,” Cuellar outlined. “You know, a lot of us, they don’t have to listen to me, but they should listen to the people that live on the border. They need to listen to ranchers, mayors, county judges, sheriffs, police, folks that are on the border who see this every day. And if they listen to people on the border, I think they would get a very different perspective.”

He continued, “Being 1,500, 1,200 miles away is very different from living on the border where we drink the water, we breathe the air, we live here, we have our families here, and people down here are very respectful of immigrants. They want to see them treated with dignity and respect, but at the same time, they want to enforce the law. And the law says that if you get to stay here, you stay. And if you don’t, then you will be deported.”

Cuellar added that he would like to advise Harris on how to solve the crisis but said it takes “two people to have a conversation.”

