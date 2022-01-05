Dem Rep. Raskin: ‘We Clearly Have a Fascistic Movement’ in GOP

During a Wednesday interview on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD), a member of the House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack, called into question the state of the GOP over the January 6 U.S. Capitol riot and the events that led up to it.

Raskin, who was discussing his new book called “Unthinkable,” argued there was “clearly” a “fascistic movement” in the Republican Party because members rejected the 2020 presidential election results. He maintained that former President Donald Trump questioned the courts and the election counts in various states in an effort to rev up his troops and propagandize them.

“We have to talk about fascism in U.S. democracy because we clearly have a fascistic movement,” Raskin advised. “We have a political party that has positioned itself outside of the constitutional order and does not accept the outcome and the results of elections that do not favor them. And that’s an essentially fascist attitude when you reject the basic premise of democracy that we accept the official and legitimate results of an election. And you don’t keep questioning the courts and questioning all of the counts in order to rev up your troops and to propagandize them.”

