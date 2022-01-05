Schumer: GOP Run by Donald Trump — No Longer Has ‘Fidelity to Democracy’

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said Tuesday on MSNBC’s “The Rachel Maddow Show” that the Republican Party under former President Donald Trump does not have “fidelity to democracy.”

Schumer said, “We’re in a different Republican Party than we used to be. You know, voting rights, Rachel, used to be very bipartisan. Ronald Reagan supported an extension of the Voting Rights Act. George W. Bush and George H.W. Bush supported it. When it used to come up in the Congress, it got large margins.”

He continued, “What’s happened is this is a new Republican Party? This is a fact we are impressing on all of our colleagues, all 50 of our colleagues. It’s a different Republican Party, run by Donald Trump. And the fidelity to election, the fidelity to democracy, is no longer there. Donald Trump the other day endorsed Orbán. This man is a dictator who is undoing whatever democracy Hungary had. I believe his beliefs are similar. It’s his own ego, he wants to just dominate, and he doesn’t care about our democracy, our history, about the rights of people to vote.”

Schumer added, “All the Republicans, almost every single one of them, all seven who voted to impeach him, are no longer bucking Donald Trump. They have all given up. Some of them have quit, five Republicans aren’t running again, and my understanding is a good number of them quit because they didn’t want to serve under Donald Trump. But no one, no one on that side of the aisle seems to be bucking him on this issue, and it’s a tragedy.”

