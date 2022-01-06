Cheney: Blaming Pelosi for 1/6 Capitol Security Same as Blaming Store Owners for BLM Protest Damage

Representative Liz Cheney (R-WY), the vice-chair of the House Select Committee investigating the January 6 U.S. Capitol riot, said Thursday on Fox News Channel’s “Special Report” that blaming Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) for the security breach during the riot is the same as blaming store owners who suffered damage as a result of the Black Lives Matter protests during the summer of 2020 in the wake of the George Floyd killing.

When asked about Pelosi’s role, Cheney said, “The committee itself is very focused on that issue. You know, we have an entire investigative team focused on the security failures that day, focused on the response of that day. We have got investigators looking at the exactly the kinds of things that you mentioned. That is a really important set of issues. No office is off-limits. No issue is off-limits. We certainly need to get to the bottom of that.”

She added, “But it’s important, Bret, to remember that if you say that the security lapses at the Capitol are to blame for the assault on the Capitol by a mob provoked by President Trump, that’s the same thing as saying that the small business owners whose businesses were burned to the ground last summer by Antifa and BLM rioters that the small business owners are responsible for that. That’s wrong. Security lapses are absolutely something that this committee is looking at and focused on, and it’s one piece of a much larger issue that includes the former president’s efforts to overturn the results of the election.”

