GOP Rep. Cammack on Swalwell, AOC Florida Vacations: Dems Becoming ‘Do as I Say, Not as I Do’ Party

Thursday on Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria,” Rep. Kat Cammack (R-FL) reacted to politicians such as Reps. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) vacationing in Florida unmasked despite being critical of the state’s lack of coronavirus restrictions.

Cammack argued the “hypocrisy of the left simply knows no bounds.” She added that the Democratic Party has “become the party of ‘do as I say, not as I do.'”

“It really has become a situation where the Democratic Party, the liberal left, they have become the party of ‘do as I say, not as I do,'” Cammack asserted. “And you would think that this would be something that of all people, Eric Swalwell could wrap his head around because, you know, this whole leading by example thing — it seems to be a foreign concept for the vast majority of Democrats today, but as we know, Representative Swalwell seems to like foreign things like Chinese spies. And unfortunately, we find another Democrat in the Sunshine State, a state which he criticized. He criticized the leadership of Governor Ron DeSantis. And again, we find him telling everyone that their vacations are going to be canceled because of the leadership of Republicans. Yet, here he is vacationing in a Republican-led state.”

She concluded, “The hypocrisy of the left simply knows no bounds.”

