Liz Cheney: Pence Is a ‘Hero’ — We Look Forward to His Cooperation with January 6 Probe

Representative Liz Cheney (R-WY), the vice-chair of the House Select Committee investigating the January 6 U.S. Capitol riot, said Thursday on NBC’s “The Today Show” that former Vice President Mike Pence was a “hero” for his role in certifying the 2020 presidential election at the January 6, 2021 joint session of Congress to count the electoral votes.

Host Savannah Guthrie asked, “How does former Vice President Pence fit into this case? Are you willing to subpoena him to get his testimony? Do you think he’ll cooperate?”

Cheney said, “You know, former Vice President Pence was a hero on January 6th. He refused the pressure of the former president. He did his duty, and the nation should be very grateful for the actions that he took that day.”

“We look forward to continuing the cooperation that we’ve had with members of the former vice president’s team and look forward as well to his cooperation,” she continued.

Guthrie asked, “Is the former president, President Trump, in a better position today, legally, politically, rhetorically, than he was a year ago, to subvert a U.S. election?”

Cheney said, “We will not allow him to subvert a U.S. election. He is certainly continuing his efforts in that regard.”

