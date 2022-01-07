Jim Jordan: Pelosi ‘Afraid’ of Getting Truth About January 6

Thursday, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) argued House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (R-OH) was “afraid” of getting to the bottom of the January 6, 2021 Capitol riots, noting she was excluding communication between herself and the sergeant-at-arms in the January 6 committee’s investigation.

He also pointed to him and Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN) having their appointments to the committee rejected by Pelosi.

“I think that’s why we were kicked off because we got — Jim and I were raising that question, and then we found out that, you know, she wasn’t going to let us serve on the committee,” he said. “First time in American history, frankly, Sean, first time this has ever happened. And I think she’s afraid of getting to the truth. Why is it the sergeant of arms — sergeant-at-arms office will not — Nancy Pelosi will not let them release the communications and documents that surround this whole decision? Why is that? They won’t release the information.”

“So, yeah, we got conflicting testimony between the Capitol Hill police who said — the police chief said he requested the National Guard be there on January 6,” Jordan continued. “Sergeant-at-arms says, no, you didn’t — conflicting testimony. So, one guy says we asked for it. One guy says we did it. The guy who didn’t is the one who answers directly to the speaker’s office, and she — that office will not release the communications between the speaker’s office and the sergeant-at-arms and other communications the sergeant-at-arms have.”

“So we know that’s the reason why Jim and I weren’t allowed to be on the committee,” he added. “We asked that question.”

