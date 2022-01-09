DeSantis on Media Criticism: ‘I View It as Positive Feedback’

Sunday on Fox News Channel’s “Life, Liberty & Levin,” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) sounded off on his treatment by the media over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic and efforts to stop the teaching of Critical Race Theory.

DeSantis welcomed the poor coverage from the press, saying he views it “as positive feedback.” He said if he weren’t the focus of the media, then he probably wasn’t doing his job.

“When you’re over the target, they are going to come at you,” DeSantis explained. “I view it as positive feedback. If the corporate press nationally isn’t attacking me, then I’m probably not doing my job. So, the fact they are attacking me is a good indication that, you know what, I’m tackling the big issues. We’re going after Critical Race Theory. We’re fighting back against Biden’s mandates, we’re fighting back against the illegal immigration — all those things that a vast majority of Floridians and Americans want to see done, but that does threaten the ruling class and the regime. And so, when you stand up in this day and age that we’re in, when you’re speaking the truth, those folks do not want that to get out, and so they are going to throw arrows at you.”

He continued, “But I think what we have been able to show is if you stand your ground if you lead, if you don’t back down and just stand for the right things, there is a groundswell of folks who will have your back, and that ultimately is what it is all about.”

