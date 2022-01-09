Maxine Waters: Republicans ‘Don’t Have the Guts to Stand Up’ to Trump

Representative Maxine Waters (D-CA) said on this week’s broadcast of MSNBC “The Sunday Show” that Republicans did not have “the guts to stand up like real human beings” to former President Donald Trump.

Reacting to Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) saying it was a “false narrative” that there were thousands of armed insurrectionists at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, Waters said, “Well, you know, I’m still surprised at how brazen they are. they openly lie.”

She continued, “I think that when I talk about resisting these lies, that we should be organized to do ads. Put the lie up and put right next to them on a split-screen what was happening on that plaza to our Capitol and do it over and over again. We can overcome these lies if we want to fight if we want to struggle. But this business about getting along, being more bipartisan, et cetera, et cetera, they have shown us they’re not interested in that at all. They’re following their messaging points. They are following what Trump wants them to do. They don’t have the guts to stand up like real human beings and face the truth. They are all afraid of Trump. It’s shameful, and we have to fight them.”

