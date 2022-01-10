ABC’s Hostin Defends Sotomayor on Pediatric COVID Numbers — Not Accurate, But ‘She is Correct’

ABC legal analyst Sunny Hostin said Monday on ABC’s “The View” that Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor’s incorrect number on pediatric COVID cases in hospitals was “not accurate.” However, Hostin said she was “correct” that there are more children in hospitals with COVID.

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg said, “Supreme Court Justice Sotomayor got a couple of her statistics wrong.”

During the Supreme Court’s oral arguments on vaccine mandates, Justice Sotomayor said, “We have hospitals that are almost at full capacity with people severely ill on ventilators. We have over 100,000 children, which we’ve never had before, in serious condition, and many on ventilators.”

Hostin said, “Well, first, I just want to re-frame this a little bit about Justice Sotomayor, because while, you know, she may not be accurate for current hospitalizations in children, she is correct that we have more children in the hospital now more than ever before, and it certainly reflects the current cases in children. Right now, we have 82,843 children sick with COVID. More than a thousand children have died from the virus. And in addition, about 7.8 million children have caught COVID since the pandemic started. And so those are just the numbers.”

She added, “So while fewer than eight three thousand kids have been hospitalized with the virus, we have kids sick with COVID more than we ever have before. So that’s a real thing, and those are real numbers.”

