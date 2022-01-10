CNN’s Bash: McCarthy ‘Right’ — Dems Changed the Standard to Majority Deciding Who Can Be on Committees

CNN anchor Dana Bash said Monday on “OutFront” that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) was “right” about the Democrats changing the standard practice in Congress to the majority telling the minority who can serve on committees.

Burnett said, “So, Dana, final question is widely believed the GOP will shut down the committee if it regains control of the House in November. Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is now being very public about his intent to go even further and to remove key Democrats from important committees. Here he is today.”

During an interview with Breitbart News, McCarthy said, “The Democrats have created a new thing where they’re picking and choosing who can be on committees. Never in the history have you had the majority tell the minority who can be on committee. But this new standard which these Democrats have voted for—”

McCarthy said, “You look at, um, Adam Schiff, he should not be serving on intel when he has openly, knowingly now used a fake dossier, lied to the American public in the process.”

Burnett said, “He also said he would kick off Ilhan Omar and Eric Swalwell from their communities. Is he right the Democrats opened the door to this with Marjorie Taylor Greene and others?”

Bash said, “He is right, to a certain extent, except for a really important caveat here, Erin. And that is, the reason Democrats did what they did is because, historically speaking, each party handles its own when it comes to the committees. They reprimand and punish their own, when need be. And in this case, Kevin McCarthy didn’t do it. You go back in time. He did it with Steve King when Steve King made a series of racial, racially insensitive remarks. But he didn’t do it for this crowd, and that is the reason Democrats say they acted. And it’s not as if they did it in a vacuum.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN