MO A.G. Schmitt: Biden Flipped on Vax Mandate after Afghanistan, But Mandate Wasn’t Enough of an Emergency to Implement Immediately

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria,” Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt (R) stated that President Joe Biden changed his mind on whether to impose federal vaccine mandates after the problems in Afghanistan, but it wasn’t enough of an emergency for them to be implemented immediately.

Schmitt said that he thinks Biden decided to push the mandate through so companies would follow it while it worked its way through the courts, and “Remember, this came on the heels of the disaster in Afghanistan. So, he had told everyone that he wasn’t going to push these mandates. Afghanistan happens, he moves these. But it’s not as much of an emergency to do it right away, it takes months. … But I think the more dangerous, nefarious part here, Maria, is, if these are allowed to move forward, it’s hard to see a limiting principle.”

