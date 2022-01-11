Rick Scott: GOP Will Take Back Control of House, Senate — Any State Biden Won by Less than 10 Points ‘a Battleground State’

Tuesday, Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) predicted the GOP would take back control of the House and Senate.

Scott said on Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom” that “any place Biden won by less than 10 points” is a “battleground state.”

“I always say when we’re going to win. I think there is every reason to believe that we’re going to pick up, you know, at least one, but I think we can pick up four or five seats this year. If you’re a Republican, and you want to be a U.S. Senator, and you want to try to change the direction of the country, this is the year you want to run. You look at the Democrat agenda — it is very unpopular. Inflation is unpopular. Telling parents they can’t be involved in schools is unpopular. The Afghanistan debacle is unpopular. Defunding the police is unpopular. So, now, when we win, we have to make sure we change the direction of this country, which we need to completely change the direction of this country right now.”

“I think we’ll take back the House. I think we’ll take back the Senate,” he added. “Now, when we do, we have to govern. We have to say we’re going to reduce taxes, reduce regulation, stop having government run our lives, secure our border. I mean, there are so many things we have to do, and you just can’t imagine. Biden has been president for a year, and look at what has gone on. It is horrible for families across the country.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent