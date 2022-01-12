GOP Rep. Donalds: George Wallace Would Never Praise Me Like He Praised Biden

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America Reports,” Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) responded to President Joe Biden comparing opponents of voting legislation supported by Biden to George Wallace by pointing out Biden touted praise he received from Wallace and stating that “George Wallace would never give any kind of praise to me,” but he did to Biden.

Donalds stated, “George Wallace would never give any kind of praise to me, but he sure did give it to Joe Biden…this is all politics. The Democrats have nothing to run on. Joe Biden has failed America. And because of this, the only place that Democrats always go are to these voting right issues, saying that black people, frankly, aren’t going to have the right to vote. That is a lie.”

