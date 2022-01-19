Cotton: Biden’s Pushing ‘Big Lie’ about 2022, He’s ‘Either Lost His Mind’ or He’s Lying – He’s ‘Detached’ from What People Care About

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Ingraham Angle,” Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) stated that President Joe Biden is “completely detached from reality and the kitchen table issues that matter to Americans” while he’s pushing “the big lie” that states are suppressing the vote.

Cotton said, “I mean, the president is completely detached from reality and the kitchen table issues that matter to Americans. He’s claiming that inflation is under control, that shelves at the grocery stores are restocked, that we’re going to get COVID under control soon if you just keep wearing masks and we keep demanding people show their vaccine cards. None of these are what people are experiencing across Arkansas or across the country.”

He added, “It’s amazing that Joe Biden is accusing Republicans, not just here in Washington, but across the country, who want things like voter ID and who don’t want ballot harvesting of impeding our elections and that if we don’t give the Democrats their election takeover bill, then the elections won’t be legitimate. That is exactly what Joe Biden has been accusing us and accusing the former president of doing in 2016 and in 2020. Joe Biden has either lost his mind or he is lying to the American people. Because what he is saying about elections is completely false. It’s the big lie that the Democrats are propagating across the country that somehow states like Georgia or Iowa or Texas have adopted laws that are making it harder to vote or suppressing the vote. They are simply making it harder to cheat. And the Democrats, apparently, don’t like that.”

