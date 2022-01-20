Behar: ‘Dense’ Biden Thought Other White Privileged Senators Would Work with Him

Joy Behar told her co-hosts Thursday on ABC’s “The View” that President Joe Biden was “dense” for thinking his fellow “white privileged” senators would work with him.

Whoopi Goldberg said, “Part of the problem for Joe is none of us, none of us ever anticipated we would be sitting in front of senators and congresspeople who are denying the fact that someone won an election. I never saw that before. I don’t think it occurred to him that would ever be Republicans who would go that far to say this was a lie. I think a lot of this, he thought, you know, we’ll beat each other up as we have in the past. This is a whole new group.”

Behar said, “But, Whoopi n the ’90s Newt Gingrich, had a contract on America.”

Ana Navarro said, “With America.”

Behar shot back, “I like to say it was on America. Then you have Mitch McConnell say that his whole idea going forward with Obama was to make sure he was a one-term president. Then he said about Biden, we’re going to obstruct, and we’re not going to let him do anything he wants to do. So I mean, how dense was Biden really in these instances? You’re a white privilege senator in the United States Congress, so you believe other white privilege guys will work with you, but they won’t, and they don’t.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN