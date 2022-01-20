McConnell: ‘Nobody’s Being Discriminated Against in Voting — They’re Making This Up’

Thursday, during an interview that aired on Fox News Channel’s “Special Report,” Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) was dismissive of congressional Democrat legislative efforts, particularly a so-called “voting rights” bill that failed to proceed a night earlier in the U.S. Senate.

McConnell insisted Democrats were more interested in a federal takeover of elections.

“Look, I don’t think the American people are clamoring for any pieces of Build Back Better,” he said. “They want us to tackle on the problems that they’re concerned about, inflation at the top of the list, a wide-open border. We have already discussed the threat against Ukraine. Those are the things the American people are thinking about. The president needs to sync up his plans with things that people are interested in. They have been off on this toot over voting rights, for example.”

“Well, 94% of the American people think it’s easy to vote right now,” McConnell continued. “We had a record turnout last year, the highest turnout since 1900, 120 years ago. Nobody’s being discriminated against in voting. The Voting Rights Act is still intact, passed in 1965. I actually was there to witness it as a young intern here on Capitol Hill. They’re making this up. Why are they doing it? They want a federal takeover of how every election in America is conducted. That is not how this country has been run for over 200 years. It’s not what the American people are interested in having them do since 94% of them already think it’s easy to vote.”

