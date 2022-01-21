Fmr Clinton Adviser Mark Penn: ‘The Democratic Party Is in Chaos’

Friday, former Clinton adviser Mark Penn reacted to polling showing only 17% of Democrats favored former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton being the party’s nominee if President Joe Biden does not run in 2024.

Penn told Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria” that the 17% is a “very weak number.” He added that with Biden’s approval rating at 39% and no enthusiasm around Vice President Kamala Harris, “the Democratic Party is in chaos.”

“[I] would say that 17% is a very weak number. I did not sense in this poll ‘bring back Hillary.’ She used to start out in these races at 30, 40, 45, 50 when the country really wanted Hillary. This says to me the country really wants to go forward, you know, not back. They’re not giving any votes to Kamala Harris either. They don’t really like Joe Biden for a second term, so I think the Democratic Party is in chaos, and in contrast, the Republican Party is ready to consolidate around former President Trump.”

“I thought [Hillary] might get much stronger numbers,” he added. “But it’s just not what the Democrat electorate is saying. They want somebody new. They want somebody younger. They want somebody fresher. I don’t see Hillary really making a comeback here … as tantalizing as it is.”

