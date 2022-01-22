GOP Rep. Mast: Biden ‘Cost Thirteen American Lives’ for a ‘Political Celebration’ in Afghanistan

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Varney & Co.” Rep. Brian Mast (R-FL) reacted to President Joe Biden saying he doesn’t have any apologies for the withdrawal from Afghanistan by arguing “we couldn’t get out safely. Because he wasn’t basing it upon what was good for national security. He just wanted a party,” on the anniversary of September 11, and “it cost thirteen American lives.”

Mast stated, “Well, let’s unpack it in this way: His objective was not a strategic national security objective for the United States of America. His objective was get out by September 11 so that he could have a September 11 celebration. So, his calculation was those thirteen lives and potentially way more were worth his political celebration, not a national security objective. That’s why we couldn’t get out safely. Because he wasn’t basing it upon what was good for national security. He just wanted a party, and it cost thirteen American lives.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett