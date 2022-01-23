Blinken: ‘Severe’ Response if ‘Single Additional Russian Force’ Enters Ukraine

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that there will be a “severe” united response from the United States and Europe if a “single additional Russian force” enters Ukraine.

Blinken said, “We provided more defensive assistance, military assistance to Ukraine last year than at any time in the past. I just authorized myself the provision of American military equipment with third countries to get to Ukraine. We are in intense regular constant communication, consultation with allies and partners to make it very clear these massive consequences will follow.”

Anchor Dana Bash said, “So you mentioned different kinds of aggression. Let’s talk about one specific potential. Russian-backed forces currently occupy part but not all of the Donbas region in eastern Ukraine. Would seizing or recognizing the entire Donbas region qualify as an invasion and result in the crippling sanctions you’re threatening?”

Blinken said, “If a single additional Russian force goes into Ukraine in an aggressive way, as I said, that would trigger a swift, a severe and united response from us and from Europe. Again, there are other things that Russia could do that fall short of actually sending additional forces into Ukraine. Again, across the board, we’re prepared with Europe for a swift and calibrated and very united response. We’re looking at every single scenario, preparing for every single one.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN