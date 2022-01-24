Dem Rep. Gallego on Coronavirus Response: ‘It’s Time for Us to Take that Victory Lap’

Sunday on MSNBC’s “The Mehdi Hasan Show,” Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) said it was “time for us to take that victory lap” on the Democrats’ handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Gallego suggested Democrats should move forward and utilize the messaging that “the vice president and the Democrats” are responsible for the United States’ “booming economy.” He added that once the country gets past the Omicron variant, inflation would go back down.

“[W]e need to start taking a victory lap,” Gallego declared. “You know, we’re about to break out of COVID. I think we’re going to be finally free of a lot of, you know, the threat of COVID. Our economy is going to pick up. You know, I think everyone is going to be going back to work and back to schools, and, you know, pretty soon our kids are going to be vaccinated. It’s time for us to take that victory lap and actually, you know, go out there and message that. You know, the fact that the United States … is the biggest booming economy in the world, is totally responsible because of the vice president and the Democrats, right?”

He continued, “And certainly, once we get out of the Omicron variant, there’s going to also be a direct correlation to inflation going down, and that’s when we, again, we go back with the victory lap. We’ve done great things. We have saved this economy. We’ve gotten shots in people’s arms. We’ve gotten families, you know, going back to work and kids back in school, and the Democrats are responsible for that. And we should brag about that.”

