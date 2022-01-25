Fauci Defends FDA for Rescinding Authorization of Monoclonal Antibodies — ‘Risk of a Potential Adverse Effect with Essentially No Benefit’

Trent Baker

National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Dr. Anthony Fauci on Tuesday defended the Food and Drug Administration’s decision to rescind emergency-use authorizations for two monoclonal treatments used for the coronavirus.

Fauci said on MSNBC’s “José Díaz-Balart Reports” that there is a “risk of a potential adverse effect with essentially no benefit” because the antibodies “don’t work” on the Omicron variant.

“[I]f you look in the United States, about 99% of the isolates are Omicron. So, it would be extremely unusual for someone to still have a lingering Delta infection right now,” Fauci outlined. “I think a month or two ago, that was different — when Omicron was replacing Delta. But now, if you look at the isolates throughout the country, they’re very, very high. I mean, literally close to 100% of the isolates now are Omicron. And that’s the reason that the FDA made that decision since these two monoclonal antibodies don’t work against Omicron, that it would not be a good idea to administer to anyone, because all you will have is the risk of a potential adverse effect with essentially no benefit from the actual therapeutic effect.”

He added, “There is a monoclonal antibody, sarilumab, that actually does work against the Omicron, and that’s a monoclonal antibody made by GSK.”

