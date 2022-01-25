GOP Rep. Jackson Rips Biden’s ‘Failed Leadership’ — ‘The Russians Are Going to Come in and They’re Going to Take Ukraine’

Tuesday on FNC’s “Fox & Friends,” Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX) warned President Joe Biden’s “failed leadership” was going to result in Russia invading and taking control of Ukraine.

Jackson pointed out that the tension between the two countries had “been building for months,” and the Biden administration knew about it but failed to act in time.

“We should have been doing a lot of stuff months ago,” Jackson lamented. “There’s a window of opportunity to make a difference in the issues like this. This has been building for months. The Biden administration has known about this. They have had multiple opportunities to do things that would have stopped it from getting to where it is at right now. But right now, we have a situation where Ukraine is surrounded by the Russians right now. They have troops, and they have aircraft in Belarus up to their north. They have a massive amount of troops to their east in Russia. And they have ships and troops in Crimea and the Black Sea. They are literally surrounded right now. They are postured. They are going to invade any day now. This is going to happen. The Russians are going to come in, and they are going to take Ukraine. And there’s not much we can do about it because of the failed leadership in the Biden administration.”

“[T]he Biden administration is setting up a repetitive process of crises and failed leadership,” he continued. “And in the Biden administration, unfortunately, crisis and failed leadership leads to more crisis and failed leadership, and that’s what we’re seeing right here. And this is a direct result, some of this, of what happened months ago in Afghanistan where we abandoned our NATO allies and left them behind. They don’t trust us anymore.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent