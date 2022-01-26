ABC’s Hostin: Spotify Needs a Disclaimer on Joe Rogan’s Racist Podcast

ABC legal analyst Sunny Hostin said Wednesday on ABC’s “The View” that Spotify should “police” Joe Rogan’s podcast with a disclaimer.

During the panel discussion on musician Neil Young asking Spotify to remove his music because of podcaster Joe Rogan COVID vaccine comments, Hostin said, “People always came down on Facebook, and they came down on Twitter, and they said they’re disseminating all this dangerous information. Don’t they have some accountability for it? It is their platform. It is their business. I want a good corporate citizen that has a policy. I’m not saying that Joe Rogan should be removed from Spotify. He’s got 11 million listeners. He’s got a $100 million contract as of 2020, but I think as the podcast platform, you have to have some sort of guidelines. How about a disclaimer on his podcast that says, you know, this is misinformation? How about removing some of the podcasts that disseminate that information?”

Hostin added, “If you think about some of the other stuff Rogan has said. I mean, he called a trans woman, a mixed martial artist, a man. In terms of Islamophobia, he had the Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes. He used his appearance to argue Muslims are too inbred for the U.S. to accept as immigrants. In terms of racism, in 2013, he said he was walking into a black neighborhood and felt like he was walking into Africa and watching Planet of the Apes. I understand he has a right to say that, but this platform needs to police some of this content.”

